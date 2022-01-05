Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We have a cold front...just wobbling around over the central sections of East Texas this afternoon...and it will continue to hang around for several more hours before moving south overnight tonight. A fairly chilly Thursday is in store for East Texas with temperatures hanging in the 40s throughout the day, a few in the lower 50s southernmost areas. Decreasing clouds are expected as this front moves south. We start off with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday morning, then sunny skies by mid to late afternoon. A cold start is expected on Friday as lows head into the middle to upper 20s, then warming up quite a bit into Saturday. Clouds increase on Saturday as do chances for showers and thundershowers. All of this, out ahead of our next cold front which is expected to move into East Texas on Sunday morning. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Saturday, but will continue to, as always, monitor any possible changes in that forecast. A few showers will be possible very early on Sunday before skies become partly cloudy and temperatures fall during the day. Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are expected on Monday and Tuesday before we warm up a bit more on Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Wednesday as well, but only slight chances.

