Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We have a cold front...just wobbling around over the central sections of East Texas this afternoon...and it will continue to hang around for several more hours before moving south overnight tonight. A fairly chilly Thursday is in store for East Texas with temperatures hanging in the 40s throughout the day, a few in the lower 50s southernmost areas. Decreasing clouds are expected as this front moves south. We start off with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday morning, then sunny skies by mid to late afternoon. A cold start is expected on Friday as lows head into the middle to upper 20s, then warming up quite a bit into Saturday. Clouds increase on Saturday as do chances for showers and thundershowers. All of this, out ahead of our next cold front which is expected to move into East Texas on Sunday morning. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Saturday, but will continue to, as always, monitor any possible changes in that forecast. A few showers will be possible very early on Sunday before skies become partly cloudy and temperatures fall during the day. Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are expected on Monday and Tuesday before we warm up a bit more on Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Wednesday as well, but only slight chances.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog

Latest News

Chilly Temps/Dry through early Sat. AM. Showers/T'Showers increase Sat PM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning