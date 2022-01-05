Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: ABC’s Sara Haines talks about return of ‘The Chase’

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s Sara Haines spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the return of “The Chase,” the network’s fast-paced trivia game show Wednesday.

Early on the interview, Butler asked Haines about her recent absence from “The View,” which she co-hosts.

Haines said she had close contact with someone with COVID-19, and she will be returning to “The View” soon.

“I’m feeling good; I’m crossing my fingers,” Haines said. “I avoided catching it from my husband over the holidays. I quarantined with my kids at home.”

Later, Haines explained the premise of “The Chase.”

“This is a trivia show that is all about speed,” Haines said. “The first round is where you build your cash. It’s called Cash Builder. You’re trying to raise the money you’re going to fight for. Then you put the money up on the board and go up against the Chasers.”

If the players manage to outrun the Chasers, they bank money for their teams, Haines said. If the Chasers beat the players, the players are out of the game.

A press release described the show’s Chaser as a “ruthless quiz genius” determined to stop players from winning cash prizes.

The show features Jeopardy GOATS James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. It also includes Mark “The Beast” Labbett from the original British version of “The Chase.”

This week, Holzhauer is the show’s Chaser. The show returns tonight at 9 p.m.

