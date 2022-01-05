East Texas CTE building opening Jan. 18 following extensive winter storm repairs

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Northeast Texas Career and Technology Center is set to open on January 18 following hurdles including COVID-19 and damage from the winter storm in February.

“This has been about a five-year project for us,” Stephen DuBose, Overton ISD superintendent said.

This center provides East Texas students with an opportunity for advanced dual credit classes and Career and Technology Education (CTE).

“We have been working in conjunction with Kilgore college and five other schools in our co-op. We actually have 5 pathways laid out for our kids,” Overton High School Principal Jeff Hogg said.

Hogg said the pathways include building trades, health care, and education.

This also provides students with an opportunity to prepare for higher education.

“If they start their sophomore year taking classes, they can be what we call core complete and that means that basically they have all their basics out of the way through Kilgore College and the student can take those to any school in Texas and those will all transfer,” Hogg said.

In February, the winter storm damaged the building. DuBose said they had to completely repair the walls and floors from the flooding.

“We had a lot of water damage. It ran for about two days because nobody could get out to get here to check on it,” DuBose said.

This semester, students can take dual credit classes like speech or math, and they also have the opportunity to take the fire academy program. DuBose said they plan to extend the CTE programs next fall.

“We’re finally getting things going we think with hopefully no more bumps and I’m just excited for our kids I would have never thought a school this size would have these opportunities,” Hogg said.

They also plan to add an additional building and open this program up to the community for evening classes.

