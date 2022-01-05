Drive-through coffee stand Mudslingers coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler entrepreneur is hoping to put a dent in the business of national coffee chains with his soon-to-open drive-thru coffee stand Mudslingers.

Nathan Stephens, the owner, manager and principle barista of Mudslingers, is a transplant from the Pacific Northwest. Stephens said he was saddened to see the prominence of chains like Starbucks in Tyler so he decided to take matters into his own hands and is on the verge of opening Mudslingers, an independently franchised drive-thru-only kiosk where he plans to offer freshly brewed coffee, teas, smoothies, sodas and espresso. Stephens said one of his principle priorities will be speed of service.

Nathan Stephens plans to open Mudslingers, a drive-thru coffee kiosk, as soon as mid-January. (Nathan Stephens)

“Once we’re fully staffed, we plan to be able to boast mere minutes of wait time, even during rushes, as opposed to other cafes who get bogged down and easily slip into long, double digit waits after just a few cars queuing up,” he said in a provided statement.

In an effort to keep things as local as possible, Stephens said he’ll be sourcing his beans from the Flint-based Calidad Coffee Company, ordering baked goods from Tyler’s Knotty Bakery and producing merchandising via Tyler’s American Graphics.

Stephens said job postings will be going up soon on the shop’s Facebook page, with an opening planned for mid-late January or early February. The stand will be located at 2313 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler.

