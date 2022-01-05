Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since Oct. 26

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas on Tuesday saw the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since October 2021.

On Tuesday, 38 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Area H, the trauma service area serving the Nacogdoches and Lufkin area. That is an increase of 1 from Monday’s total and an increase of 18 from Sunday’s total of 20.

The last time hospitalizations for COVID-19 were this high was Oct. 26, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

