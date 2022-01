LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice for a specific area due to construction work.

Utilities Director, Kyle McCoy, said the area is Pearl Street, Shelley Drive and Wood Springs Road.

Remember to boil any water if you’re going to consume it, use it for any kind of food preparation, or for pets.

