April execution date set for oldest Texas death row inmate

HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say the oldest Texas death row inmate is set for an April execution for killing a Houston police officer more than 30 years ago.

A Houston state judge scheduled 77-year-old Carl Wayne Buntion’s execution for April 21 during a Tuesday court hearing. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot and killed 37-year-old Houston officer James Irby during a June 1990 traffic stop.

Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car that Irby pulled over.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.