Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A concerned family member called Littlefield police on Sunday for a welfare check at the Littlefield nursing home, Arbor Grace Wellness Center. The concerned party told police he was there visiting family and only one nurse was on duty, according to a police report. He told police the residents were asking him to feed them and change them.

When officers arrived, EMS was there. The officer spoke to a doctor who said he was a volunteer doctor at the nursing home. The doctor told the officer there was “an apparent walk-out of employees.” A certified nursing assistant (CNA) had worked the night before, was still working, and never left her post, the doctor told the officer.

The doctor told police he was speaking to the hospital he works for to get volunteer CNAs to help at the nursing home.

The officer noted in the report the staff members still at the nursing home said they were not qualified to aid in certain tasks necessary.

A dietitian on scene told the officer the residents would be fed and their rooms would be cleaned at the “very least.”

The police report shows this is an ongoing investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, KCBD has learned the Texas Attorney General’s office has taken the lead on this investigation

KCBD has a news crew in Littlefield gathering more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog

Latest News

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
State probe into Littlefield nursing home
State probe into Littlefield nursing home
Harrison County awaits state approval of county-wide voting system
Harrison County awaits state approval for county-wide voting
Energy prices going up, Central Texas utility companies say
Energy prices going up, Central Texas utility companies say
Dylan Humphrey is once again a contestant in a cooking show competition, this time on...
East Texan competes on Disney+’s new series Foodtastic, but says heart is at home