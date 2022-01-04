Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Whataburger releases new Spicy Ketchup flavor for a limited time

Spicy ‘Ketchup Limited #2 flavor
Spicy ‘Ketchup Limited #2 flavor(Whataburger)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger has added a new ketchup flavor for a limited time at its locations in Texas.

Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 joins the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and the Spicy Ketchup.

The flavor is “gets its distinctive flavor from the combination of Whataburger’s signature Fancy Ketchup recipe, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers and a blend of signature spices,” according to its website.

“As much as our customers love Whataburger Spicy Ketchup, we thought we’d treat them to a new limited-batch ketchup with a spicier, more complex taste,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 delivers on our commitment to serve big flavor and original recipes with limited-time offers that keep it fresh!”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
Fatal crash on US 259
1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview
Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Man killed near Lindale in head-on collision New Year’s Day
Ryan David Woods was arrested after a sheriff's deputy allegedly found multiple safes with meth...
Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car

Latest News

Northeast Texas Career and Technology Center set to re-open January 18.
East Texas CTE building opening Jan. 18 following extensive winter storm repairs
Vandals set fire to one of the bathroom toilets and pulled the sinks from the wall.
Authorities seeking information on vandalism that occurred at Buckner Park
Disciple Window Tint was the business that burned in the fire.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Smith County window tint business
Hog Traps
Harrison County soon to employ use of new wild hog traps
Buckner Park
Authorities seeking information on vandalism that occurred at Buckner Park