Whataburger releases new Spicy Ketchup flavor for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger has added a new ketchup flavor for a limited time at its locations in Texas.

Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 joins the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and the Spicy Ketchup.

The flavor is “gets its distinctive flavor from the combination of Whataburger’s signature Fancy Ketchup recipe, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers and a blend of signature spices,” according to its website.

It's HERE! Introducing the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2! This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you. pic.twitter.com/m3B1liMU4O — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 3, 2022

“As much as our customers love Whataburger Spicy Ketchup, we thought we’d treat them to a new limited-batch ketchup with a spicier, more complex taste,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 delivers on our commitment to serve big flavor and original recipes with limited-time offers that keep it fresh!”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.