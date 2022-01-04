WebXtra: Nacogdoches bank asking for city’s help with leaky urinal bill

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a significant leak. Now the Nacogdoches City Council is deciding what to do about it.

When the Nacogdoches Water Department noticed Regions Bank used more than 64,000 gallons of water resulting in a bill totaling $839.00, utilities billing manager R.B. Rambin suspected there had to be a cause. The problem was a running urinal, the building owner’s responsibility.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with City Manager Mario Canizares and Utilities Billing Manager R.B Rambin about the issue and the lesson for all water customers.

The city council meets at four today to decide if the property owner is entitled to further reimbursement above their normal water bill.

