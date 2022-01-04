Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches bank asking for city’s help with leaky urinal bill

A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a...
A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a significant leak. Now the Nacogdoches City Council is deciding what to do about it.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a significant leak. Now the Nacogdoches City Council is deciding what to do about it.

When the Nacogdoches Water Department noticed Regions Bank used more than 64,000 gallons of water resulting in a bill totaling $839.00, utilities billing manager R.B. Rambin suspected there had to be a cause. The problem was a running urinal, the building owner’s responsibility.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with City Manager Mario Canizares and Utilities Billing Manager R.B Rambin about the issue and the lesson for all water customers.

The city council meets at four today to decide if the property owner is entitled to further reimbursement above their normal water bill.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
Fatal crash on US 259
1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview
Man killed near Lindale in head-on collision New Year’s Day
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms

Latest News

Fatal crash on US 259
Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,957 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a...
WebXtra: Faulty urinal runs up $839 water bill for area bank
15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive, New Chapel Hill area
Cause of New Chapel Hill house fire undetermined