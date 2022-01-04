Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: White House correspondent

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - White House correspondent Jon Decker joined KLTV Monday to discuss the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Thursday will mark one year since the Capitol in Washington D.C. was attacked, and the House Select Committee continues its investigations into that day. We asked Jon what the focus is of the house committee now after a year has passed.

We also asked him which political party has an advantage, if any, in the upcoming midterm elections. Watch the video to hear his answers on those an other topics.

