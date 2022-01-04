Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County man going to prison in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme

Austen Walker pleaded guilty in district court Tuesday.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Fruitvale man accused of kidnapping a girl in order to collect a ransom has pleaded guilty.

Austen Lyn Walker, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping in District Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. Walker appeared in court virtually.

In exchange for the plea, Walker agreed to a four-year prison sentence.

According to arrest affidavits, Walker and Courtney Odum lured the girl from her home in May 2020, after the girl indicated she had access to the family safe. The girl was later rescued and Walker was arrested in Kentucky.

Odum pleaded guilty in December and accepted a six-year sentence.

