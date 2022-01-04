Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog

The man fled, and was later captured after police dogs tracked his location
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in custody in Trinity County after K9s helped locate him as he fled into the woods to escape arrest.

The suspect, who Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace identified as Rojae Deaion Kizzee, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home on Ida Street in Trinity. She woke up to see Kizzee attempting to steal her dog, Wallace said, and she began to fight him off. He fired off several shots, but no one was injured. She removed his mask and recognized him from previous interactions.

Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

Wallace said that the home had many cameras inside, so Kizzee saw police and deputies arriving to assist the woman. He fled out the back door and ran into the woods near the home. The woman identified him to authorities, who began searching for him in the area.

Police dogs were brought out to track him in the woods, and found him in an area near a creek, Wallace said.

He and two other people who have not been named yet are in custody. Wallace said they were found with multiple stolen firearms as well as drugs. They were charged with harboring a fugitive, as well.

