St Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin brings back their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - St Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin is reopening their drive thru COVID-19 testing site in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The testing site was opened back in July as the Delta variant became apparent in the community and closed in the end of September due to a decrease in numbers.

The drive-thru testing site provides a PCR test and results will be given within 24 hours. Wendy Tylich the director of laboratory services at St Luke’s Health said with the very high infectious rate and transmissibility of the Omicron variant, a drive through COVID-19 testing site would be beneficial.

“The numbers have already shown to start increasing, and they will probably continue to increase over the next 3 to 4 weeks as far as testing needs and so we are prepared to meet that demand,” Tylich said.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available Monday through Friday 8am to 3pm at the CV Tower entrance at St Luke’s Memorial Hospital next to the emergency room. Patients do not need to reserve an appointment, but they do need to bring a photo ID and their insurance card if they have one.

