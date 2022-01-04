One person taken to hospital after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire in Longview sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening burns.

The call came in around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street. When firefighters arrived, flames were showing. The fire had gotten into the attic and spread throughout the home.

The Longview Fire Department said it took about 15 minutes to get under control. The fire is under investigation.

The fire department said the fire did an estimated $30,000 worth of damage. Three residents were displaced.

