Worker dies after trash truck accident in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An employee of RMP Staffing has died after sustaining injuries in an accident involving a garbage truck on Tuesday morning.

According to city officials, the accident happened on the 1900 block of Jackson Street around 11:30 a.m.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family and the accident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.