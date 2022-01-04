Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches property owner asking for city’s help with leaky urinal bill

A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a...
A local bank got hit with a water bill higher than usual when a urinal experienced a significant leak. Now the Nacogdoches City Council is deciding what to do about it.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches city council is considering a somewhat unusual request on tonight’s agenda. It has to do with a faulty urinal at a business, and a big water bill that followed.

Water usage at Regions Bank in downtown Nacogdoches caught the attention of utilities billing manager B.D. Rambin. He flushed out the excessive use to a urinal.

“Water is kinda funny. A urinal hung open like that, you’re looking at an easy 10 gallons a minute,” said Rambin.

Which added up to 64,100 gallons, more than 23 times higher than the average consumption, resulting in a bill over $839.

“What we did do based on the usage is that they made just shy of $380 of adjustments on the sewer fees, but we could not do any additional adjustments on actual water usage,” explained city manager Mario Canizares.

The building owner, a dentist from Ontario, Canada is stuck with the bill as utilities are included in the lease agreement. He wrote Canizares to ask for the additional credit. At the letter’s end, he pulled out the Blueberry Festival card, noting the building’s parking lot has been used for 9 years free of charge by the Blueberry Festival.

“So being the fact he’s allowed that to happen we want to bring that to council for further consideration,” said Canizares of the unusual agenda item.

The council began meeting at 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Rambin adjusts and offers payment plans where allowed.

Now he’s advising customers to use the water consumption portal on the city website.

“And when there’s an issue, like water usage for 24 hours or over 200 gallons in a single hour, however you set it up, it will text or email you,” explained Rambin.

