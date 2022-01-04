Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mother’s ex-boyfriend indicted in West Texas teen’s death

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO CITY, Texas (AP) - A West Texas grand jury has indicted a man in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter reported missing more than a decade ago.

The Mitchell County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Shawn Casey Adkins of Big Spring, Texas, on a murder count Thursday in the death of Hailey Dunn. The body of the Colorado City Middle School student and cheerleader was reported missing in December 2010.

Her body was found in April 2013 in a remote area near a lake about 30 miles northwest of Colorado City.

Adkins, who was arrested last June, has denied involvement in the girl’s death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

