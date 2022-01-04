East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cold start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 20s. Expect south winds to pick up through the day, gusting to 12-15 mph. This will help warm things up more than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few clouds roll in tonight with partly cloudy skies expected tomorrow. Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the lower 60s. By late tomorrow afternoon, a cold front moves into East Texas. There is a very slight chance for a few sprinkles along the front and temperatures will drop with highs near 50 degrees for the end of the week. There is a better chance for rain this weekend with another cold front headed to East Texas.

