By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cold start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 20s.  Expect south winds to pick up through the day, gusting to 12-15 mph.  This will help warm things up more than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.  A few clouds roll in tonight with partly cloudy skies expected tomorrow.  Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the lower 60s.  By late tomorrow afternoon, a cold front moves into East Texas.  There is a very slight chance for a few sprinkles along the front and temperatures will drop with highs near 50 degrees for the end of the week.  There is a better chance for rain this weekend with another cold front headed to East Texas.

