Joaquin VFD battles barn fire Monday night
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A barn was damaged in a late-night fire Monday in Joaquin.
According to the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Roady 3524 at 11:05 p.m. Monday.
The department said the fire burned much of the tools and equipment stored inside, but no injuries were reported. The JVFD were assisted by the neighboring DeSoto Fire District #1 from Logansport.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.