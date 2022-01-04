Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Funeral service set for retired Nacogdoches surgeon Dr. Larry Walker

Dr. Larry Walker
Dr. Larry Walker((Source: Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral service for retired Nacogdoches surgeon Dr. Larry Walker will be held on Friday, Jan. 7.

According to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, the service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 903 North St. in Nacogdoches. The service will start at 11 a.m.

The hospital said a livestream of the service will be available for those who cannot attend in person on the church’s Facebook page.

Walker was Chief of Surgeons for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for decades before retiring in 2017. Walker died on Dec. 16. He was 81 years old.

RELATED: Retired Nacogdoches surgeon Dr. Larry Walker dies

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
Fatal crash on US 259
1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview
Man killed near Lindale in head-on collision New Year’s Day
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms

Latest News

A barn caught fire Monday night in Joaquin.
Joaquin VFD battles barn fire Monday night
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy and warmer today
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins