Four people found shot after car crash in Corsicana

(WLBT)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash in Corsicana over the weekend.

According to the police department, a 911 call reporting the crash near the 1100 block of S 29th Street came in around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. When police arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a fence.

Police said the car had extensive damage from multiple gunshots. Four people were found inside the vehicle, all with gunshot wounds. The male driver and front seat passenger, also a man, were dead at the scene.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, a man and a woman. Both passengers had gunshot wounds and were transported to the Navarro Regional Hospital before being airlifted to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for treatment.

Corisanca police are investigating this as a homicide. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 911 or the police department at 903-654-4902.

