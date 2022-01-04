Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Wayne Campbell, 74, of Diana, was attempting to cross US Highway 259 from Tyron Road when the driver of a 2007 Jeep Wrangler pulled out in front of Campbell’s motorcycle.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

