Diana man killed in motorcycle crash near Longview

Fatal crash on US 259
Fatal crash on US 259((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Wayne Campbell, 74, of Diana, was attempting to cross US Highway 259 from Tyron Road when the driver of a 2007 Jeep Wrangler pulled out in front of Campbell’s motorcycle.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous reporting:

1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview

