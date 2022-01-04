Deputy reports finding 3 safes with meth in Athens man’s car

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man was arrested after multiple safes were discovered in his vehicle, allegedly containing methamphetamine.

A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported discovering Ryan David Woods, 32, parked in a church parking lot around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Woods, who was accompanied by his wife in the vehicle, allegedly admitted to having smoked earlier in the day after the deputy asked about the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy reported finding in the backseat three safes containing methamphetamine ready for distribution, scales, syringes and other paraphernalia.

Woods was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

