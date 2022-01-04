Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Lufkin, Angelina County and Cities Health District discuss harm of suspicious COVID-19 testing location

Photo of the suspicious COVID-19 testing location
Photo of the suspicious COVID-19 testing location(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As COVID-19 cases spike around the area due to the omicron variant, many are trying to obtain a COVID-19 test. But the City of Lufkin and Angelina County and Cities Health Department warn citizens to be cautious of where they get their tests. Unauthorized mobileCOVID-19 testing sites have been happening in Texas with the goal to steal one’s personal information.

On Friday, the City of Lufkin received a report of a suspicious looking COVID-19 testing site in the old Kmart parking lot. The site was not affiliated with the Angelina County and Cities Health District or the City of Lufkin. When police officers arrived at the location, the site was no longer. Assistant City Manager of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said this is the first time the city has been notified of a suspicious site like this.

“This literally was a pickup truck with just a portable table set up in a parking lot with a handwritten sign up that offered COVID testing. And obviously in a place like that you can’t be sure of who the people are or what their motives are,” Williamson said.

Williamson said according to what they’ve heard, Covid-19 pop up scamming sites have become frequent in Houston. He said they are using the fake procedure to steal personal information to perpetrate fraud. Angelina County Health and Cities Administrator Sharon Shaw advises citizens to check their surroundings at COVID-19 testing sites for proper signage. She said administrators should be wearing personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and gowns.

Shaw said non-legitimate COVID-19 testing sites are harmful to a person for many reasons.

“You could be injured when someone is sticking a sharp object in your nose or in your throat which may not be sterile or may have just been used on another person. You might not have had the virus until they did that. You may get a false result even if they give you a result they may steal your social security information,” Shaw said.

Shaw said a legitimate site will use sterile swabs and open the paper of the swab in front of you. The person administering the test should also be able to tell you what type of test it is, whether it is antigen or a PCR.

“We know that there’s a shortage of COVID tests, it’s going to be kind of hard to get one right now. Be patient. And if you’ve been exposed to an individual and you have the classic runny nose, cough, sore throat, assume that you are positive,” Shaw said.

Shaw urges citizens to be an informed customer. She said to to ask questions such as who is your medical provider, what kind of test are you providing, and when in doubt find a new testing site.

Shaw advises you make sure the COVID-19 testing site you utilize is associated with a fully accredited healthcare provider such as a local pharmacy and urgent care centers.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Fatal crash on US 259
One dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside

Latest News

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,957 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Texas lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19