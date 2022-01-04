City of Lufkin, Angelina County and Cities Health District discuss harm of suspicious COVID-19 testing location

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As COVID-19 cases spike around the area due to the omicron variant, many are trying to obtain a COVID-19 test. But the City of Lufkin and Angelina County and Cities Health Department warn citizens to be cautious of where they get their tests. Unauthorized mobileCOVID-19 testing sites have been happening in Texas with the goal to steal one’s personal information.

On Friday, the City of Lufkin received a report of a suspicious looking COVID-19 testing site in the old Kmart parking lot. The site was not affiliated with the Angelina County and Cities Health District or the City of Lufkin. When police officers arrived at the location, the site was no longer. Assistant City Manager of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said this is the first time the city has been notified of a suspicious site like this.

“This literally was a pickup truck with just a portable table set up in a parking lot with a handwritten sign up that offered COVID testing. And obviously in a place like that you can’t be sure of who the people are or what their motives are,” Williamson said.

Williamson said according to what they’ve heard, Covid-19 pop up scamming sites have become frequent in Houston. He said they are using the fake procedure to steal personal information to perpetrate fraud. Angelina County Health and Cities Administrator Sharon Shaw advises citizens to check their surroundings at COVID-19 testing sites for proper signage. She said administrators should be wearing personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and gowns.

Shaw said non-legitimate COVID-19 testing sites are harmful to a person for many reasons.

“You could be injured when someone is sticking a sharp object in your nose or in your throat which may not be sterile or may have just been used on another person. You might not have had the virus until they did that. You may get a false result even if they give you a result they may steal your social security information,” Shaw said.

Shaw said a legitimate site will use sterile swabs and open the paper of the swab in front of you. The person administering the test should also be able to tell you what type of test it is, whether it is antigen or a PCR.

“We know that there’s a shortage of COVID tests, it’s going to be kind of hard to get one right now. Be patient. And if you’ve been exposed to an individual and you have the classic runny nose, cough, sore throat, assume that you are positive,” Shaw said.

Shaw urges citizens to be an informed customer. She said to to ask questions such as who is your medical provider, what kind of test are you providing, and when in doubt find a new testing site.

Shaw advises you make sure the COVID-19 testing site you utilize is associated with a fully accredited healthcare provider such as a local pharmacy and urgent care centers.

