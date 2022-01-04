Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cause of New Chapel Hill house fire undetermined

15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive, New Chapel Hill area(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators say they have been unable to identify the cause of a December fire that may have taken the life of a New Chapel Hill woman.

Teresa Kent, 62, was deceased in her home when fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive in the New Chapel Hill area on Friday, Dec. 17.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said although the cause is listed as undetermined, the case is still open pending final autopsy and toxicology results.

“There has been no evidence to suggest that foul play was involved in this fire,” Brooks said. “We believe this was simply a tragic sequence of events that claimed the life of Ms. Kent.”

