Baylor University moves forward with in-person learning for spring semester

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University will resume operations on January 4, 2021 and plans to begin classes on January 18th with in-person, face-to-face instruction, according to university president, Dr. Linda A. Livingstone.

“After reviewing the latest Omicron projections and our internal models, we did not find beginning the spring semester remotely would prevent a substantial number of COVID-19 infections within our campus community,” Livingstone said.

“Thus, we will begin the spring semester in-person with face-to-face instruction and student activities.”

Livingstone reminded students and staff that COVID-19 vaccines, especially with a booster, “remain the best protection available against serious reactions to the Omicron variant.”

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided for staff and their families on Wednesday through Friday at the North Village Community Center (NVCC) from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Health Center staff will also resume administering COVID vaccines, booster doses and flu shots on January 12 at the NVCC vaccination clinic.

All staff who are not currently in a hybrid or permanent telework arrangement will be expected to return to work on campus in-person January 10, unless they are taking sick or vacation leave, Livingstone said.

Classes will start Tuesday, Jan. 18 in-person and on-campus as originally planned.

Baylor announced face coverings will be required for at least the first two weeks of the spring semester for all classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction, in addition to some indoor locations where appropriate social distancing may not be possible.

The university strongly encourages the use of face coverings in all indoor spaces on campus, including hallways and corridors, “as well as out in the Waco community given the region’s continued low vaccination rate.”

The university will make available free N95 masks to employees who would like an added level of precaution.

