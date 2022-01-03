Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business is attracting a lot of attention.

American RV Restoration Owner Ethan Langley said the business will be featured in A&E’s show “Shipping Wars.” They had a shoot over a period of two days at the business last week.

Langley said several other shows and magazines have also shown interest in his business. He said some magazine’s will be coming in the next month. He said they are also in talks with The Travel Channel and Discovery as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

Roger Askew sworn in as new Pct. 2 constable
New Gregg County Pct. 2 constable sworn in
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
Boil water notice rescinded for Kilgore.
City of Kilgore rescinds boil water notice
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash