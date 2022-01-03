Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas woman wins more than $800k at Golden Nugget over New Year weekend

Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget’s first jackpot winner of 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golden Nugget Lake Charles has announced that one Texas woman became the first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning more than $800,000 over the New Year weekend.

Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget’s first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning $829,326.56 while playing Aristocrat Legend Buffalo slot machine Sunday, Jan. 2.

