Texas woman wins more than $800k at Golden Nugget over New Year weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golden Nugget Lake Charles has announced that one Texas woman became the first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning more than $800,000 over the New Year weekend.

Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget’s first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning $829,326.56 while playing Aristocrat Legend Buffalo slot machine Sunday, Jan. 2.

