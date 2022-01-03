Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas oil billionaire William ‘Tex’ Moncrief Jr. dead at 101

William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an...
William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years in the industry, has died. He was 101.(KFDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years in the industry, has died. He was 101.

A spokeswoman for Moncrief Oil confirmed his death to The Associated Press Wednesday but could not immediately provide further details. Moncrief, who went by the nickname “Tex,” was born in Arkansas in 1920.

His father, William Alvin “Monty” Moncrief, was among early wildcatters who drilled for oil in East Texas and the younger Moncrief spent most of his life building on that tradition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

Roger Askew sworn in as new Pct. 2 constable
New Gregg County Pct. 2 constable sworn in
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
Boil water notice rescinded for Kilgore.
City of Kilgore rescinds boil water notice