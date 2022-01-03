Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays and is quarantining after experiencing mild symptoms, his campaign said Monday.

Patrick, 71, first tested positive Dec. 27 and has tested negative since Saturday, said Allen Blakemore, a senior campaign advisor. He said the two-term Republican is vaccinated and has received a booster.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 in August and reported having no symptoms. Last week, he asked the Biden administration for more testing sites and additional monoclonal antibody treatments as omicron surges.

According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas has risen over the past two weeks from more than 5,800 new cases per day on Dec. 18 to more than 15,900 on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

TRX equipment at Tyler gym.
Tyler trainer gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions
Pictured is Stephen Dicks. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Longview man who conquered alcohol addiction celebrating new year, new start
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
This afternoon families, four legged friends, and eager people gathered at Tyler State Park for...
First Day Hike encourages people to get outside in the new year
Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance...
Abbott asking federal government for help with testing sites, medical personnel, monoclonal antibody allocations