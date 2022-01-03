Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%

Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.
Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.(Tesla Inc)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.

The electric vehicle company announced its fourth-quarter production and delivery results Sunday. The Austin, Texas-based carmaker says it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives says the numbers are “jaw-dropping” given the ongoing global chip shortage affecting the automotive industry.

He says the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand in China, as well as broader enthusiasm for electric vehicles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

Roger Askew sworn in as new Pct. 2 constable
New Gregg County Pct. 2 constable sworn in
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
Boil water notice rescinded for Kilgore.
City of Kilgore rescinds boil water notice
William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an...
Texas oil billionaire William ‘Tex’ Moncrief Jr. dead at 101