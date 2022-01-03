Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a cold day as most East Texans woke up in the 20s this morning and were barely able to warm into the middle to upper 30s this afternoon! Clear skies and calming winds tonight will lead to yet another hard freeze, so please remember the 4 P’s: Bring in the pets and plants, wrap those outdoor exposed pipes, and stay bundled up yourself. Sunshine and southerly winds will allow for a quick warm up for the first half of the week, placing highs back into the upper 40s Monday afternoon and upper 50s on Tuesday. Some spots should reach 60 on Wednesday before strong cold front number two arrives and drops temperatures once again. We’ll be back in the upper 30s by Thursday morning and upper 20s to near 30 degrees on Friday morning. The temperature roller coast then will go for another lap around the track as southerly winds allow afternoon highs to climb back to the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon and upper 60s by Sunday! Folks, don’t stow anything away in the closet just yet. You’re going to need a little bit of everything to get through this week! Rain chances also look to increase by Sunday afternoon which is good news for our dry soils.

