Starrville Community Church members filled with hope one year after fatal shooting incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One year ago, a small East Texas church was shaken by the unimaginable.

A man who had been hiding in the church shot and killed the pastor and injured one of the members of the congregation. It’s a tragedy that cannot be forgotten.

One year later, KLTV’s Sydney Shadrix shows us how the church is coming together through faith to find hope. Located off a quiet, country road, Starrville Community Church is picturesque. Sunlight beamed through the windows of the old, white wooden church Sunday.

Old friends greeted each other by name.

“Hey, Vic. How you doing?” one person said.

The church’s congregation is full of friendly people.

“Very gentle, caring wise folks,” said Paul Bolding, the church’s new pastor. “That’s what they are.”

However, behind their smiles is strength.

“It’s always in the back of our mind…what has happened,” said Mike Sellars, a member of the congregation.

A year ago on January 3, 2021, a tragedy occurred.

A man, hiding in the church’s bathroom shot and killed the pastor. He also injured Sellars, who one year later, said the church has not forgotten.

However, that one constant keeps them grounded.

“The belief that God can do anything, and he has done many wonders here,” Sellars said.

The church’s members are experiencing the wonder of making things new.

“Out of tragedy can come the greatest joy and great care if we just participate in it with God,” Bolding said.”

The care brings together a group of people who are full of resiliency and strong in faith.

“He makes all things good, so no matter what is going to happen in our life, he wants to make all of it good for his children, and that is what he is doing here.”

One year later in the season of new beginnings, there is hope behind the doors of this small, community church.

Mytrez Woolen, the man charged with killing Starrville pastor Mark McWilliams, was recently deemed incompetent to stand trial. He was transferred to a mental health facility where he will stay until he is deemed competent.

Previous stories: Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial

DPS lab requests guidance for DNA testing at arraignment for suspect in Starrville church slaying

Man who survived Starrville Methodist Church shooting is home recovering

Man shot at Starrville Methodist Church moved out of ICU into hospital rehab facility

East Texas pastors react to shooting at Starrville church

Smith County sheriff identifies pastor killed, suspect in church shooting

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.