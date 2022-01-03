Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building

By Amanda Alvarado, Patrick Phillips, Emilie Zuhowski and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Strong winds knocked down a large scaffolding outside of an apartment building Monday afternoon in South Carolina, WCSC reported.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the structure sways and then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Footage also shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said there were two or three vehicles that sustained damage.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Source: Gray News Media
