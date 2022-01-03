Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Roe lawyer Sarah Weddington helped redefine abortion rights

Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday, June 4, 2013, in Albany, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mike Groll)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Sarah Weddington is being remembered this week as a champion of feminism whose work impacted the nation’s politics as views shifted on abortion.  

The young Texas lawyer who won the Roe v. Wade case at the U.S. Supreme Court died Sunday at 76.

The Supreme Court ruling in 1973 cemented Weddington’s place in history and realigned the major political parties in the U.S. Weddington was a Democrat who went on to advocate for women’s rights as a Texas legislator and as an advisor to former President Jimmy Carter.

As federal courts consider cases that could curtail access to abortion in some states, advocates for and against the procedure say Weddington’s work is in the spotlight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

