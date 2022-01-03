One dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle just north of the Longview city limits.

Gregg County Pct. 1 Judge B.H. Jameson pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The crash happened on US 259 at Tryon Road. A Jeep was also involved in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The Longview Fire Department and Judson Metro VFD are at the scene.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction on US 259.

