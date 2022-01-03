Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
One dead after motorcycle crash on US 259 north of Longview

Fatal crash on US 259
Fatal crash on US 259((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle just north of the Longview city limits.

Gregg County Pct. 1 Judge B.H. Jameson pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The crash happened on US 259 at Tryon Road. A Jeep was also involved in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The Longview Fire Department and Judson Metro VFD are at the scene.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction on US 259.

