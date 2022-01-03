New Gregg County Pct. 2 constable sworn in

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The new Gregg County Pct. 2 constable was sworn in Monday.

Roger Askew was sworn in by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Askew worked with the Longview Police Department and was a resource officer at Spring Hill ISD before being appointed as the Pct. 2 constable by Gregg County commissioners.

Askew replaces former constable Billy Fort. Fort resigned in November after being charged with driving while intoxicated following a witness’s report of seeing a constable SUV swerving in and out of all lanes on Gilmer Rd.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.