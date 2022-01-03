Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New Gregg County Pct. 2 constable sworn in

Roger Askew sworn in as new Pct. 2 constable
Roger Askew sworn in as new Pct. 2 constable((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The new Gregg County Pct. 2 constable was sworn in Monday.

Roger Askew was sworn in by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Askew worked with the Longview Police Department and was a resource officer at Spring Hill ISD before being appointed as the Pct. 2 constable by Gregg County commissioners.

Askew replaces former constable Billy Fort. Fort resigned in November after being charged with driving while intoxicated following a witness’s report of seeing a constable SUV swerving in and out of all lanes on Gilmer Rd.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
Boil water notice rescinded for Kilgore.
City of Kilgore rescinds boil water notice
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash