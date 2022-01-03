Multiple earthquakes hit West Texas
The latest was at 6:24 a.m. Monday morning
Jan. 3, 2022
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to the USGS, Three earthquakes hit Reeves County Sunday. The first, a 2.9 magnitude, took place in Toyah just after 4:30 p.m. Then a 2.5 magnitude in Montone around 9 p.m. The latest was a 3.3 in Toyah at 6:24 a.m Monday morning.
Stanton also got hit with a 3.0 magnitude quake at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
