Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 20s this morning, so bundle up before you head out the door.  Much lighter winds are in store for us today with lots of sunshine.  It’ll be cold most of the day with highs only in the upper 40s.  More sunshine tomorrow, but winds turn out of the south and southwest and begin to pick up through the afternoon.  This will help things warm up quickly.  Expect highs near 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon.  A weak cold front arrives Wednesday with another cool down, but no rain.  Temperatures will be back in the 50s for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-3-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-3-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-2-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips