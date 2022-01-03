Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a cold morning to start off the workweek with many East Texans waking up in the lower to middle 20s! Thankfully ample sunshine and calm southerly winds helped our temperatures climb back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon which made for a lovely afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening, but some should see partly cloudy skies overnight and very early tomorrow morning. More sunshine expected for our Tuesday as we wake up near 30 degrees but will shoot up to near 60 degrees in the afternoon thanks to some breezy southerly winds. We’ll trend even a bit warmer on Wednesday as some spots should reach into the lower 60s before another cold front arrives and drops temperatures once again. We’ll be back in the upper 30s by Thursday morning and near 30 degrees on Friday morning. The temperature roller coast then will go for another lap around the track as southerly winds allow afternoon highs to climb back to the middle 60s by Saturday afternoon and upper 60s by Sunday before yet another cold front cools us off by Monday! Folks, don’t stow anything away in the closet just yet. You’re going to need a little bit of everything to get through this week! Rain chances also look to increase by the weekend with spotty showers moving in on Saturday, then more widespread showers and a few thundershowers Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday which is good news for our dry soils.

