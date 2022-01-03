Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLT/KTREV) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After another hard freeze and cold morning, we’ll be warmer this afternoon than yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 40s under sunny skies. Calmer winds today too, out of the southeast. Tonight, we’ll see more sub-freezing temperatures; however, a hard freeze is not expected. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 60s, and then another cold front swings through. For Thursday, our highs will be back in the 50s, staying there for Friday too. For this week, you can expect mostly sunny days overall, with periods of clouds at times. We’ll stay dry until the weekend, mostly cloudy skies with low rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures look like they’ll be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-3-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cold today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-3-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-3-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-3-22