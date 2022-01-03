Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man killed near Lindale in head-on collision New Year’s Day

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle collision left one driver dead on New Year’s Day.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, James F. Morgan, 36, of Shamrock, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Lindale when his vehicle struck a Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer head-on.

The driver of the truck-tractor was treated at the scene and released. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Mount Pisgah Road
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Shooting investigation
Texas Coronavirus update
