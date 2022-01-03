Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after two horses shot and killed

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were shot and killed(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two horses were shot, killing them both.

Authorities say it happened over the weekend near Greenbriar and Hendrix Lane. The horses were escorted by Chief investigator Chelsea Stanford and Deputy McIntyre to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory on Monday for a necropsy and evidence collection.

Anyone with information can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office 936-348-2755.

