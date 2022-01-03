Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Kilgore rescinds boil water notice

Boil water notice rescinded for Kilgore.
Boil water notice rescinded for Kilgore.(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore residents are no longer under advisement to boil their water.

On December 30, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Kilgore, PWS 0920003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The City of Kilgore announced it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Clayton R. Evers, P.E., Director of Public Works, at 903-988-4118 or clay.evers@cityofkilgore.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

Latest News

Roger Askew sworn in as new Pct. 2 constable
New Gregg County Pct. 2 constable sworn in
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash