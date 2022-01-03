City of Kilgore rescinds boil water notice

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore residents are no longer under advisement to boil their water.

On December 30, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Kilgore, PWS 0920003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The City of Kilgore announced it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Clayton R. Evers, P.E., Director of Public Works, at 903-988-4118 or clay.evers@cityofkilgore.com.

