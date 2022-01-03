Bullet fired into Nacogdoches County bedroom tied to celebration

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A bullet striking the interior of a woman’s bedroom may have been related to New Year’s Eve partiers.

According to a statement by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of South St. around 11:40 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call in which a resident reported a bullet striking her bedroom wall just above her bed, where she was laying at the time.

The woman was not injured in the incident and a rifle round was recovered from the wall.

Investigators said they have identified several individuals who had allegedly been shooting in the area at the time a short distance north of the woman’s residence.

An AK-47 style rifle, magazines and ammunition were collected by investigators at the scene after the men allegedly told deputies they’d been shooting into some brush that night. Several spent casings of the same caliber as the firearm were said to have been recovered from the scene as well. Investigators said this incident appears to be related to people celebrating New Years Eve.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.