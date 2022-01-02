Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Longview man who conquered alcohol addiction celebrating new year, new start

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who conquered an alcohol addiction and was reunited with his family has a good reason to celebrate the new year.

Forty-four-year-old Stephen Dicks conquered an alcohol addiction that nearly cost him his professional life, marriage, and family. However, he found recovery at an East Texas rescue mission.

Stephen talked to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark Sunday about how he was literally days away from divorce before he turned things around. We’ll have more on this story later.

