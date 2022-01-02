Tyler trainer gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health and fitness are some of the top goals for people going into the New Year. According to a study by WalletHub, the average American manages to make it 36 days into the new year before they give up on their resolutions.

Johnny Barrera, the owner of B-Fit Gym in Tyler, said it starts with goal setting.

“When I say setting realistic goals, you know, most people are trying to lose 20 to 50 pounds, and they try to do it probably too fast because they really don’t understand the body and how it works and the amount of time it takes to lose weight,” Barrera said. “At least 30 minutes a day is what we recommend. Five days a week. And, changing your nutrition habits, it can take anywhere from 6 months to up to a year to really get the weight off and build those habits.”

Barrea said they start to see slower traffic in their gym toward the end of January after the excitement of New Year’s wears off.

“Then life happens and that’s the thing with most people; they don’t figure out ways how to tie this into their lifestyle. They just try to change up so drastically that they don’t give themselves enough time to make those changes to fit into their current lifestyle,” Barrera said.

However, if you can get in the right mental space, keeping consistent should be more attainable, the trainer said.

“If you’re not focused on what it is you want, it’s like going to work. You have a purpose to go to work. You gotta go make money, so you can pay your bills, and you gotta look at your health the same way. Why is it that you want to lose weight?” Barrera said. “What is your motivating factor behind that? And it’s not just I want to lose 20, 30, or 40 pounds. There’s typically an emotional underlying issue that you have to find in order to continuously push yourself forward even when you don’t want to.”

