Milam man dies after car goes off FM 3121 in Sabine County, hits trees

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 21-year man died after his vehicle left FM 3121 in Sabine County and struck several trees Friday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred on FM 3121 about eight miles south of Hemphill at about 10 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Joshua Ebarb, of Milam, was driving a 2018 Dodge passenger car north on FM 3121, when, for an unknown reason, he went off the road to the right, and his vehicle struck several trees.

A Sabine County justice of the peace pronounced Ebarb dead at the scene, the press release stated.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

