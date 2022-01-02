Longview man who conquered alcohol addiction celebrating new year, new start

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While most East Texans celebrated the New Year by attending parties or watching bowl games, one East Texas man said sees the new year as redemption, a second chance.

Many homeless and “down on their luck” individuals seek refuge and help at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview each year, but few have been helped more than 44-year-old Stephen Dicks.

“I was an alcoholic. I drank 24-7. I was depressed,” he said.

His personal demon was destroying his family life.

“It was kind of scary. I wanted him to be more sober, so I could bond with him. But it was hard because he was more bonded to the alcohol than his family,” said daughter Brianna.

“They were like practically done with me. My daughter, she wouldn’t talk to me. I lost them for a bit because of addiction. There’s no going back when you lose your family,” Stephen said.

Spiraling out of control and at the end with his family, it was Stephen’s own parents that intervened.

“My mother and father brought me up to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, and they said, ‘You need to get fixed,’” he said.

Dicks began the recovery process at the mission, and he is now clean and sober.

Changing his life, he went so far as beginning to have a tattoo of his wife’s name on his forearm removed, believing all was lost with his wife and kids.

However, then his own personal miracle occurred.

“I just started praying one night. I had already sent papers to my wife for divorce signatures, but three weeks before that, we decided to work things out,” he said.

The new year holds one big joy for Stephen.

“I got my family back,” Dicks said.

“I’m very proud of him,” Brianna said.

